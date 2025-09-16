VP JD Vance to Visit Howell Manufacturing Facility Wednesday

September 16, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



According to the White House, Vice President JD Vance will visit a "precision metal stamping facility" in Howell on Wednesday.



The Vice President will deliver remarks on President Trump’s tax cuts for working families and businesses.



Vance has been traveling the country in recent weeks to promote the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which features an array of tax breaks and spending cuts and which President Donald Trump signed into law on July 4.



Vance last visited Michigan in March, when he spoke at a plastics manufacturer in Bay County.