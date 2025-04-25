Voyager Students Participate in Howell's 38th Annual Arbor Day

April 25, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The City of Howell was among those celebrating Arbor Day Friday. The city's 38th annual event was held at the Thompson Lake boat launch, where third graders from Voyager Elementary learned about nature, recycling and the environment.



"We talk a lot about ecology, the environment, especially with Earth Day just recently. We talk about animal habitats and conservation, how to preserve our water, air and soil," said teacher Sue Rodman.



"We also talk a lot about giving back to the community and improving our environment. Ways they can do it as children, and ways they can do it as adults as well."



The students helped plant eight trees near the Thompson Lake boat launch, and walked away with a white pine sapling to plant at home.



"We have 200 white pines the city of Howell bought for them, to give to every student to go home with," said Cyndy Bean with Howell's Department of Public Works.



Howell Police, Fire, DNR, the city's beautification department, Livingston Recycle, Livingston County Health Department, Chem-Trend, Howell Garden Club and Nature Center all participated.



"My hope is that it changes these kids' lives," said DPW Operations Manager Ray Kraft. "Moving forward that they understand the importance of our trees, and not that they give us oxygen or provide shade, but they learn trees house animals, and all the things impacted by trees.



The City of Howell became a Tree City USA in 1987, and has maintained that status each year since.



"It's just a fun day to give back to the community and promote the environment," said Mayor Bob Ellis. "Everybody gets some sunshine and some exercise. It's a great time."



Arbor Day events also were held in Brighton, South Lyon and other parts of the WHMI listening area.



More information about Howell's Tree City USA designation and Arbor Day is linked below.