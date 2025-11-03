Voters in Brighton, Howell to Decide City Council Races, Street Millage

November 3, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Clerk Betsy Hundley reports just 42 voters cast a ballot during early voting in Green Oak Township over the past week.



Voters in Green Oak are helping decide a $350 million bond proposal for South Lyon Community Schools, along with a 10-year tax levy to establish an area career and technical education program for Washtenaw Intermediate School District, which also includes Hamburg Township Precinct 4.



Hundley said local clerks issued 7,956 absentee ballots countywide ahead of the November 4 elections, with 3,766 returned as of Monday morning.



Voters in the City of Brighton and City of Howell have their City General Elections Tuesday.



Brighton voters will choose between six candidates four city council seats. They include incumbents Bill Albert, Renee Pettingill, Ken Schmenk and Kris Tobbe, along with challengers Christy Jensen and Christine Sloan.



The City of Brighton also is asking voters to pass a Headlee Override Street Millage, which if passed, would generate about $1,650,500 for "improvement, replacement, resurfacing, reconstruction, and construction of public streets, sidewalks, curbs, drainage systems, and necessary rights-of-way upgrades" when first levied in July 2026.



Howell city voters are filling three council seats between incumbents Jan Lobur, Jacob Schlittler and Luke Wilson, along with challengers Jeff Amayo, Michael Gaitan-Flores and Stacy Rutledge.



Nikolas Hertrich is running unopposed for Howell Mayor.



Voters also will two seats on Howell's Board of Review, between incumbent Tim Schnelle and challengers Douglas Heins and Brett Snow.



Some voters in Iosco and Unadilla Townships also are deciding a bond proposal for Stockbridge Community Schools for "remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing and equipping and reequipping school buildings; erecting, furnishing and equipping school structures; acquiring, installing, equipping and re-equipping school buildings for instructional technology; purchasing school buses; and preparing, developing, improving and equipping athletic fields and facilities and sites."



Polls will be open Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.



Election night results will be available after the polls close and will be posted to the Livingston County Clerk's website linked below.