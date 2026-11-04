Voters Approve Brighton Area Schools' $90.2M Bond Proposal

November 4, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton Area Schools' Superintendent Matt Outlaw issued the following statement after voters approved the district's $90.2 million bond proposal Tuesday:



On behalf of Brighton Area Schools, I want to extend my sincere thanks to the Brighton community for its support of our bond proposal. This outcome reflects a community that cares deeply about its schools, its students, and the future of Brighton.



We recognize the decision to invest in our schools is an important one, and we are grateful to everyone who took the time to learn about the proposal, ask questions, share feedback, and participate in the election. We also recognize that members of our community have held differing views on the proposal, and we respect the perspectives of all our residents.



This bond represents an important investment in the future of Brighton Area Schools. It will allow us to address critical infrastructure needs, strengthen school safety and security, and enhance learning environments for our students. These investments help us preserve our facilities, protect our community's investment in its schools, and prepare our students for future opportunities and challenges.



Most importantly, this is about our students. Every day, our staff members work to provide an outstanding educational experience for the young people entrusted to our care. The support of our community helps ensure that we can continue that work in safe, well-maintained, and supportive learning environments.



We understand that the community has placed its trust in us, and we take that responsibility seriously. We are committed to being thoughtful stewards of these resources, maintaining transparency throughout the process, and keeping our community informed as projects move forward.



Thank you for your continued partnership, your engagement, and your commitment to Brighton Area Schools. Together, we will continue building a strong foundation for our students and our community. Go Dogs!



Matt Outlaw

Superintendent, Brighton Area Schools