Voter Registration Event To Be Held At Pinckney High School

October 3, 2019

Community members will have an opportunity to register to vote at an upcoming event in Pinckney.



The voter registration event will be held Thursday, October 17th at Pinckney High School during lunch hours. The event is open to students who are 17 years old and six months, as well as citizens 18 and older. Those attending must bring one of the following: a driver’s license, and state or school I.D. with the last four digits of their social security number.



Anyone who is unable to attend can register with the local clerk of the municipality where they are a resident with proof of residency between October 22nd and November 5th. The last day to register to vote in any manner other than in person with the local clerk is October 21st.



Proposals that will appear on the November 5th ballot for the Pinckney community are a request from the Pinckney School district to renew an operating millage for a period of six years, and a request for an operating millage for a period of eight years. Other local proposals include a bonding request from Brighton Area Schools, a sinking fund millage renewal from Fenton Area Public Schools, and an operating millage renewal proposal from Oakland Community College.



More information about the voter registration event and the upcoming election can be found at the attachment and link below. (DK)