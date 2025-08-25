Second Voter Ballot Drop Box Coming To Genoa Township

August 25, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new voter ballot drop box will be coming to Genoa Township.



Clerk Janene Deaton delivered a brief report at a recent board meeting. She said they are following state law in having to add a second ballot box in the township and have been working with the Brighton Area Fire Authority.



Deaton said the state provided a free drop box; they just have to pay for installation. She said the Fire Authority has agreed to do the video monitoring.



Deaton said she also found a grant that will reimburse them for expenses, as long as it's still going on.



The new box is expected to be installed in the next couple of weeks at the fire station off Chilson Road. Deaton said then “everything will be squared up with election laws”.