Vote on Brighton's Snow Plow Names Through Nov. 8

October 31, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



City of Brighton has narrowed the list of this year's potential snowplow names to 15, and residents have until Friday, November 8 to vote on their top five.



The list includes:



Snow-maSHANE

Clearopathra

Severus Scrape

Clark W. Blizzwald

Sled Zepplin

Scoop, There It Is

Bradley Scooper

The Fast and The Flurrious

Snow Mercy

No More Mr. Ice Guy

Oh Snow You Didn't!

Betty Whiteout

Snow Problem

Chilly Nelson

Plowmageddon



Cast your vote on the city's website linked below.