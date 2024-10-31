Vote on Brighton's Snow Plow Names Through Nov. 8
October 31, 2024
Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com
City of Brighton has narrowed the list of this year's potential snowplow names to 15, and residents have until Friday, November 8 to vote on their top five.
The list includes:
Snow-maSHANE
Clearopathra
Severus Scrape
Clark W. Blizzwald
Sled Zepplin
Scoop, There It Is
Bradley Scooper
The Fast and The Flurrious
Snow Mercy
No More Mr. Ice Guy
Oh Snow You Didn't!
Betty Whiteout
Snow Problem
Chilly Nelson
Plowmageddon
Cast your vote on the city's website linked below.