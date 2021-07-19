August Primary Voters Should Return Ballots By Mail Or Drop Box

July 19, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Local residents voting in the August primary should now return their absentee ballots in person.



The Michigan Department of State is advising residents across Michigan to return their August 3rd election ballots in person or by a drop box.



Four municipalities in Livingston County are holding elections that day. The cities of Brighton and Howell are holding City Council primaries. Deerfield Township is voting on the Linden Community Schools millage, as is precinct 1 in Tyrone Township. Residents in precincts 2 and 3 within Tyrone Township can vote on the Fenton Area Public Schools millage.



Those who do not have a ballot can visit their local clerk’s office where they can be issued one, vote it, and return it to the clerk during the same visit, if they wish. Those who already have a ballot at home should fill it out, sign the back of the envelope, and return it in person or via drop box as soon as they are comfortable with their voting choices.



For more election information, including the location of the local clerk’s office, area drop boxes, and sample ballots, visit www.Michigan.gov/Vote.



(photo- Associated Press)