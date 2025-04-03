Von Voigtlander Foundation Donates $3M to Trinity Health Livingston

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Trinity Health Livingston this week announced a $3 million gift from the Ted and Jane Von Voigtlander Foundation.



According to a release, the donation will directly support the Forging our Future campaign, a philanthropic initiative that will help fund the Trinity Health Livingston replacement hospital, which is currently under construction and is expected to open on the campus of Trinity Health Medical Center - Brighton in 2026.



"We are deeply grateful to the Ted and Jane Von Voigtlander Foundation for their incredibly generous $3 million donation," said John O’Malley, president of Trinity Health Livingston and Trinity Health Medical Center - Brighton.



"This transformative gift will not only support imaging services at the new hospital, but it will also ensure our community continues to have access to the latest and greatest health care technology, keeping essential imaging services local for years to come."



Trinity says it's the largest donation to the Forging Our Future campaign to date and will enable the purchase of state-of-the-art MRI and CT imaging equipment. Additionally, the Imaging Department in the hospital will be named in honor of the late Ted and Jane Von Voigtlander.



The new equipment will provide higher quality images and shorter scan times, providing an overall better experience for patients. It will also allow for imaging capabilities that our current operations do not support, such as Breast Biopsy MRI, Prostate MRI, Cardiac MRI, Cardiac CT, and more, reducing the need for patients to leave Livingston County for their care.



"The Ted and Jane Von Voigtlander Foundation’s generosity is a powerful example of how philanthropy can shape the future of communities," said Douglas Ferrick, Vice President for Philanthropy, Trinity Health - Southeast Michigan.



"This gift will allow us to bring cutting-edge imaging technology to Livingston County, ensuring our community has access to these critical services and making a lasting impact on our patients' health and well-being. This is a perfect example of how philanthropy can drive innovation and ensure that essential health care services are accessible to all."



Ted and Jane Von Voigtlander were active philanthropists throughout their lives. Jane established the Ted and Jane Von Voigtlander Foundation in 2006, just months before her passing. Ted had passed prior in 1999. The foundation supports a broad range of charitable causes that benefit children, families, the environment, nutrition and health, education and more.



"We are thrilled to support the new Trinity Health Livingston hospital with this donation," said Gwen Haggerty-Bearden, Jane and Ted’s daughter, and the president of the foundation.



"This will have a lasting impact on our community for years to come, and I know it would have made my parents incredibly proud. My mom felt strongly about helping others, and to have this in our community where they lived since the early ‘70s is meaningful."



