Volunteers Sought For South Lyon Creek & Stream Clean-Up

April 8, 2019

A yearly event in the City of South Lyon will bring community members together to help clean-up trash and debris polluting local waterways.



The 15th annual South Lyon Creek and Stream Clean-Up will be held Saturday, April 13th as part of an effort to help conserve and protect local waterways. The event is sponsored by South Lyon Area Boy Scouts, the City of South Lyon Department of Public Work’s Storm Water Management Planning Program and Michigan Seamless Tube. The community service project was established in 2005 by Larry Ledbetter, a South Lyon resident and member of both of the city’s committees. Ledbetter at the time was working with boy scouts and for Michigan Seamless Tube. He felt the clean-up event offered a good community service opportunity for the scouts, while Michigan Seamless Tube served as a good location to properly dispose of the garbage.



Ledbetter will be leading scouts and volunteers the day of the event to remove trash and debris from storm water pathways in and around the city that flow to the Huron River. He says the various kinds of trash and the amount cluttering the region’s creeks and streams is astounding, noting volunteers in the past have picked up items like TV sets, a shopping cart, tires, furniture, and appliances.



Storm Water and Watershed Committee Member Suzan Martin says the event helps to educate community members, adding that Ledbetter makes a point to talk about the city's wellhead protection and stormwater management program, and South Lyon's drinking water slogan - "Safe Reliable and Secure".



The clean-up will take place from 9am to 1pm on the 13th. Volunteers will gather in the truck parking lot for Michigan Seamless Tube off McMunn Street and should bring rubber boots, gloves, rakes and shovels, and wear warm, bright clothing. Volunteers of all ages and skill levels are needed. In addition to volunteers, organizers are putting out the call for pick-up trucks and trailers to haul trash to dumpsters. (DK)