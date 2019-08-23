Volunteers Sought For Great Pumpkin Classic Car Show

August 23, 2019

An event in Howell Township targeting families and car buffs will support the programs and services of the Salvation Army of Livingston County and volunteers are being sought.



The Great Pumpkin Classic Car Show will be held at the Livingston County Spencer J. Hardy Airport on Saturday, October 12th. More than 500 registered classic cars are anticipated for the family friendly event. In addition to all of the vintage wheels, the event features a swap meet, food vendors, music and a jet flyover. The show is open to all makes, models and years of vehicles. Free shuttle service is also being offered to and from the Tanger Outlet Center and the Livingston Antique Outlet. A variety of volunteers are being sought to help out the day of the event, from which proceeds directly benefit the Salvation Army of Livingston County. Volunteer opportunities available include event spectator parking, ringing Red Kettle bells, t-shirt sales, 50/50 raffle sellers and help at the entrance gate. In addition to Thanksgiving and Christmas assistance, the local corps provides a wide range of programs and services year round to those in need in the community from emergency food, utility and rental assistance, and the summer lunch bunch.



Volunteer opportunities are as follows:



* Event Spectator Parking: SHIFTS: 8-10am, 10-12pm, 12pm-2pm - 8 volunteers needed.



*50/50 Raffle Sellers: SHIFT: 8-12p and 12-3pm - 4 volunteers needed.



* Red Kettle/Spectator Entrance Gate: Ring Red Kettle bell by Spectator Entrance - SHIFTS: 8-12p and 12-3pm - 4 volunteers needed.



* T-shirt sales at Registration Table: 9am-12pm - 1 volunteer needed.



* Help w/gate - Work with Armor employees at the entrance gate for car show participants 9am-12pm - 2 volunteers needed.



Those interested should contact Kristin Moore at 517-546-1117 or email kmoore@armorvci.com. (JM)