Volunteers Sought For New Gleaners Initiative

September 29, 2019

Volunteers are being south by a local nonprofit in need of drivers for meal deliveries.



Gleaners Community Food Bank is seeking volunteers for their new Middle Mile Project. Volunteers will pick up meals from local restaurants and businesses and deliver them directly to the local pantries, community meals and schools where they are needed. Gleaners will be hosting volunteer informational session/training on Monday, October 7th at 5pm and Wednesday, October 9th at 10am. Both training sessions will be held at the Gleaners Shared Harvest Pantry on Sterling Drive in Genoa Township.



Anyone interested in taking part will be asked for a copy of their driver’s license and will need to maintain and provide proof of auto insurance, with specific liability amounts. In addition, all volunteer drivers will be subject to a background check. Because there is special training and a toolkit that will be lent out to every volunteer, including an ID badge, infrared thermometer and insulated bag, they ask that potential volunteers consider their availability and commitment to joining the initiative.



Gleaners officials say while there is great flexibility with dates and times to volunteer, they are hoping to ask for a commitment of between 3-5 months. (JK)