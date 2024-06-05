Volunteers Sought for Saturday's Tips-Up for Troops at Kensington

June 5, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Volunteers are still needed for Saturday's 19th annual Tips-Up for Troops bass fishing tournament at Kensington Metropark.



"They would be there from maybe about 6am until about 7:30am. Then we need a couple people to help serve lunch. They would arrive about 10:30am, help set up, serve lunch and break down at the end. Typically, the whole day is wrapped by 1pm," says Bryan Bradford with Veterans Connected.



All of this takes place at the West Boat Launch of Kent Lake.



"If you know a vet who is looking to get out on the water, or would like to be around other brothers and sisters during the day, we send them out. We give them coffee. We serve them a great breakfast. There are great door prizes that we have," Bradford added.



"It's just an opportunity for them to learn more about everything that is available in Livingston County, available for them for anything they may need."



Details for both veterans and volunteers are posted below.