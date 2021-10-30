Volunteers Sought For Cleanup Project

October 30, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Volunteers are being sought to help beautify an area near Downtown Howell.



The City of Howell is seeking volunteers for an event to clean up the right-of-way by the railroad tracks on the north side of town between the Howell Depot Museum and Barnard Street.



The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 13th from 9am to noon. This event was originally set to be held back in June; however, bad weather forced the city to reschedule. According to a release, the project will consist of painting over some graffiti, picking up trash, and removing things like brush and tree limbs.



Volunteers will meet in the parking lot of the Depot Museum off Wetmore Street. Officials do not recommend volunteers bring small children or dogs as they will be working in a railroad right-of-way.



Those interested should contact the City’s Communications Specialist Danica Katnik, by either emailing DKatnik@CityofHowell.org or calling (517) 540-6710.