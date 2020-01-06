Volunteers Sought For Community Connect

January 6, 2020

Volunteer help is needed for an upcoming event that offers free services to residents and provides information about available resources in the region.



The 13th Annual Community Connect event will be held from 9am to 2pm at Parker Middle School in Marion Township on Saturday, February 1st. The Livingston County Homeless Continuum of Care Committee hosts the one-day connection to needed items, community resources, and free services for Livingston County residents in need. Services include free lunch, haircuts, legal consultation, employment services, books, clothes, personal care items, health screenings, benefits information and more. The family-friendly event also offers fun activities for kids, however childcare is not provided. No registration is required for guests.



Event organizers are looking for volunteers to help guests navigate the resources throughout the day, as well as for set-up on Friday, January 31st. Community Connect is sponsored by First National Bank, Brighton Masonic Lodge, and Livingston County United Way. Volunteers may register on-line through the link below. Volunteer registrations are due by January 27th. (JK)