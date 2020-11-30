Volunteers Sought For Annual Christmas Bird Count

November 30, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





An effort to track the health of the area’s bird population is enlisting volunteers.



The National Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count is the longest running community science bird census in North America. For more than 120 years, birders and volunteers have braved the elements to take part in this early-winter bird census. Audubon officials say that with bird populations in decline since the 1960s, it is increasingly important that scientists and land managers understand all aspects of a bird’s life cycle. Winter bird counts help scientists track bird movements, assess bird population health and guide meaningful conservation action.



The only one set specifically for Livingston County will be held in the Hartland Township area on Saturday, December 19th. Participants of all skill levels are welcome and while pre-registration is not required, organizers say it is strongly suggested. You’ll find contact information and other details by Clicking Here.



Participants will meet after the count at Mackle's Table and Tap on Old US-23 just south of M-59 to collect results and stay for dinner if interested.



Picture courtesy of National Audubon Society.