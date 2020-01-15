Volunteers Sought For Salvation Army Food Drive

January 15, 2020

The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers to fill local shifts for an upcoming food drive.



This year's Kroger Food Drive, formerly known as "Bringing Hope To The Table”, will take place on Saturday, February 1st and Sunday, February 2nd from 10am to 4pm.



Salvation Army leaders say volunteers are very much needed to distribute fliers to shoppers as they enter the Kroger store located at 10059 East Highland Road in Hartland, as well as volunteers who will take donations from shoppers as they leave. This year the Salvation Army has also added an extra day, Monday, February 3rd, at the 3600 East Grand River Howell location to assist with unloading and restocking the warehouse pantry.



Two-hour shifts are available for volunteers and all proceeds from the collection will stock the food pantry of The Salvation Army in Livingston County. More information and sign-up can be found at the link below. (DK)