Volunteers Needed For Winter Stonefly Search

January 23, 2020

The Huron River Watershed Council is looking for volunteers to help search for an elusive underwater creature.



Volunteers will be in the field helping experienced researchers collect the elusive Winter Stoneflies, figure out what makes streams healthy or unhealthy, and understand how river ecology works. Those taking part will meet in Ann Arbor and carpool to different stream sites and stretches of the Huron River in Livingston, Oakland, and Washtenaw Counties. The event takes about 4 hours, about half of which is spent outside. Winter Stoneflies are underwater creatures that elude most predators by growing during the winter months, when most fish are more sluggish. They live only in good quality streams so searching for them helps researchers learn about problems in the river and streams.



The next Winter Stonefly search will be held Saturday, February 1st, with two start times at 9:30am and 10:30am. Those planning on volunteering are asked to register by January 24th. Children are welcome to attend but each one must be accompanied by an adult. You’ll find details through the link below. (JK)