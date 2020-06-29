Volunteers Needed For "Stuff The Bus" Event

June 29, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Volunteers are being sought for an expanded event later this summer to collect school supplies for local kids.



The Salvation Army and Walmart have partnered together for the "Stuff the Bus" event. The event has been expanded this year to Walmart locations in Howell and Fowlerville and will be held on Friday, August 7th and Saturday, August 8th. The Local Corps says volunteers are needed to hand out fliers, accept donations, ring the bell at the kettle and even dress up in costumes to amuse children. There are several two-hour shifts and other opportunities available where volunteers are needed. Volunteers will distribute flyers to shoppers as they enter the store requesting donations of "Back to School" supplies for children in the community and then accept the donations as shoppers leave the store. Volunteer bellringers are needed to stand at the kettles located outside the doors to collect any monetary donations.



A link to an online shift schedule to sign up is provided. Anyone with questions or needs further information is asked to contact Volunteer Coordinator Darlene Howard at 517-295-4347.