Volunteers Needed in Winter Stonefly Search on the Huron River

December 29, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Volunteers are being sought to participate in the 2024 Winter Stonefly search, taking place next month along the Huron River.



The efforts of local volunteers help environmentalists determine the health of local rivers and streams.



Stoneflies are underwater creatures that elude most predators by growing during the winter months when fish are more sluggish. The insects live in high-quality water systems, like the Huron River, and the Huron River Watershed Council (HRWC) conducts the annual search to gauge the health of local streams.



Because the stoneflies thrive in clean waterways, their populations offer useful information that help environmentalists detect trends in water quality. In 2015, it was noted in the Davis Creek near in South Lyon, that stonefly populations had significantly dropped over time. The change was concerning, as it happened slowly over the course of over 10 years.



In 2013, four local sites reported the best stonefly samples that had ever been seen, including Chilson Creek at Chilson Road, Fleming Creek at Galpin Road, the Huron River at Flat Rock, and Woodruff Creek at Buno Road.



Volunteers can join a small group in searching for stoneflies on Saturday, January 27th. Researchers will teach participants how to identify the insects and means of catching them.



There are two starting times: 9:00am or 10:30am and sign up is required. This event takes about 4 hours; approximately half of that is outside. Children are welcome to join the search as long as each one is attended by an adult.



Volunteers start at HRWC’s office at 117 N. 1st St, Ste 100, Ann Arbor, and then go out to stream sites in Livingston, Oakland, and Washtenaw Counties.



More information can be accessed at the provided link.