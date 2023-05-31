Volunteers Needed for Planting Days at Indian Springs Metropark

May 31, 2023

Staff at Huron-Clinton Metroparks are seeking gardening volunteers to assist in their Planting Days at the Indian Springs Metropark, taking place next weekend.



Indian Springs Metropark is seeking community volunteers to aid in restoration efforts that will replenish lost habitat in the park's heavily forested wetland, called the Huron Swamp, located near the Huron River.



According to a press release, volunteer efforts will “heal the headwaters of the Huron River,” and includes invasive species removal, tree plantings, and native prairie/meadow plugs and seed plantings at the river’s headwaters.



Local scout troops already performed the first seed ball plantings last fall and more volunteers are needed to assist on June 3rd and 4th. Planting takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on both days.



Volunteers are required to register and complete a waver by this Thursday, June 1st to participate.



Indian Springs Metropark is located at 5200 Indian Trail, White Lake, MI 48386.



A link to sign-up is provided.