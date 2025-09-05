Volunteers Needed for Great Pumpkin Classic Car Show

September 5, 2025

news@whmi.com



Volunteers are needed to help man next month's Great Pumpkin Classic Car Show, which benefits Livingston County Salvation Army and Veterans Connected.



More than 500 classic cars are anticipated at the annual show Saturday, October 4, at the Livingston County Airport in Howell.



"Our biggest need is for spectator parking. That's where we ask for 12 volunteers per shift throughout the day. That's a lot of people that we need to help guide people to where they need to park. Even the cars that are coming in need to be assigned where they go within the property," says Darlene Howard, volunteer coordinator for the Salvation Army.



Volunteers also are needed for 50/50, overall operation volunteers and t-shirts.



"And they're all at different times of the day, from 8 am until 2 pm," Howard added.



Those interested in volunteering can check out which positions are needed, how many and at what time at the link below.



If you need additional information, please contact Darlene Howard at (517) 295-4347 or the Salvation Army's Development Director, Nicole Moor, at (517) 295-4342.