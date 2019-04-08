Volunteers Needed For Yearly Brighton Mill Pond Clean Up

April 8, 2019

The City of Brighton is seeking volunteers to help clean up the Mill Pond later this week.



The 3rd annual Mill Pond Clean-Up Day will be held this Saturday, April 13th, beginning at 9am. Volunteers are needed and all ages are welcome. Some tools will be provided, though volunteers will need to bring their own garden or work gloves, and are asked to bring yard tools like hand pruners, loppers, waders, soil knives or rakes.



The clean-up event is part of the city’s Beautify Brighton Mill Pond restoration plan. Part of the rehabilitation project includes the addition of a newly renovated amphitheater and bandshell. A grand opening for the amphitheater will be held Saturday, May 4th, just a few weeks after the Mill Pond clean-up event.



