Volunteers Needed for 12th Annual Community Connect

January 14, 2019

Volunteers are being sought for an event next month that gives residents a chance to learn about and receive services available to them in the community.



The 12th Annual Community Connect event will be held from 9am to 2pm at Parker Middle School in Marion Township on Saturday, February 2nd. The Livingston County Homeless Continuum of Care Committee hosts the one-day connection to needed items, community resources, and free services for Livingston County residents in need.



Services include free lunch, haircuts, legal consultation, employment services, books, clothes, personal care items, health screenings, benefits information and more. The family-friendly event also offers fun activities for kids, however childcare is not provided. No registration is required for guests.



Event organizers are looking for volunteers to help guests navigate the resources throughout the day, as well as for set-up on Friday, February 1st. For volunteer registration forms, contact dgehringer@lcunitedway.org .