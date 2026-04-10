Volunteer Tutors Sought For Livingston County Literacy Coalition

April 10, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Literacy Coalition is putting out the call for volunteer tutors.



The Coalition - which goes by LC-LC - empowers adults who live or work in Livingston County to “unlock their potential and transform their lives” through free, personalized literacy tutoring provided by a team of dedicated and trained volunteer tutors.



The Coalition serves adult basic learners for reading and writing, as well as adult learners from other countries where English is their second language. It provides a network of trained volunteer tutors who can work with adult learners in one-on-one settings or a small group setting.



Board President Joni Hughes tells WHMI around 8% of adults living here struggle with literacy – meaning they’re operating at or below a 3rd grade level for reading and writing. She said that’s a good portion of people who need some help, noting the literacy struggle and impacts can be significant.



Hughes stressed that “volunteers really are the heart of our organization” and they offer new tutor training two or three times a year - one coming up next weekend. The time commitment is only around an hour-and-a-half each week, and no experience is necessary.



The training will take place on Saturday, April 18th from 9am to 3:30pm at LESA off Grand River in Howell. Hughes said it’s a full day of training with lunch and materials provided, as well as social instruction.



Registration and more information are available in the provided link.