Volunteer Counselors Offer Medicare Enrollment Assistance in Howell

November 3, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A Michigan-based agency is assisting Livingston County residents with their Medicare plan choices during the “Annual Enrollment Period” (AEP), which typically occurs between October 15th and December 7th of each year.



The Area Agency on Aging 1-B, based in Southfield, MI, in partnership with the Michigan Medicare Medicaid Assistance Program (MMAP) will provide Medicare counselling services by appointment on Thursday, November 9th and Monday, November 13th at the Livingston Educational Service Agency building in Howell.



Area Agency on Aging 1-B Regional Coordinator, Shari Smith, said their volunteer counselors offer nonbiased assistance regarding Medicare plans currently available to adults ages 65 and older.



“Every year, not only does the cost of medications change, but the formularies might change. Same thing with pharmacies across the board- there may be a big change in the price of patients’ prescriptions, and it can vary from pharmacy-to-pharmacy. It’s really important every year to make sure you’re on a plan with the highest benefits at the lowest cost. Sometimes, just a quick visit it needed. Other times, an appointment can go longer if you need to change your plan.”



MMAP is a state-funded and health benefit counseling service delivered by volunteer counselors who are trained to provide free, one-on-one assistance to those in need. The Area Agency on Aging 1-B provides unbiased information, as they aren’t licensed to sell insurance and they are not affiliated with any insurance companies.



Attendees must first make an appointment. More information can be found at the provided link or by calling 1-800-803-7174.



The LESA building is located on 1425 W. Grand River Avenue in Howell.