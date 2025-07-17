Virtual Series for Cancer Survivors Being Hosted by Trinity Health

July 17, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Trinity Health Ann Arbor’s Lifestyle Medicine Program is hosting a virtual series for cancer survivors starting in August.



“A Lifestyle Medicine Approach for Cancer Survivors” is a 5-week series running every Tuesday from Aug. 5 through Sept. 2. Each class is one hour long and features interactive group discussions that allow for connection and shared learning. Attendees will have access to an on-demand culinary video library that features plant-based cooking demos and tips.



Classes are live and won’t be recorded.



The announcement said the program will “empower cancer survivors and thrivers at any stage with practical tools, expert guidance and a strong sense of community to move forward with confidence.”



The program will focus on “six key pillars that support whole-person health:”



- Nourishing, plant-forward eating pattern



- Restorative sleep



- Regular physical activity



- Stress management strategies



- Building supportive relationships



- Avoiding risky substances



Along with the pillars, attendees will learn how to reduce the risk of recurrence and chronic disease, boost immune and metabolic health and improve energy and quality of life.



Organizers said this isn’t personalized medical care and won’t replace medical advice or one-on-one care from providers or dietitians. It also isn’t a substitute for therapy, though they will address emotional well-being.



Registration for the free classes can be done by calling 734-712-7451 or by visiting the link below.