Virtual "Run-Walk-Roll" To Kick Off Arc Livingston Campaign

June 29, 2019

The Arc Livingston is kicking off its “Let’s Get Moving” campaign with a virtual event that aims to promote healthy living through physical activity.



The organization has set a goal for the entire community to get fit and work together to log enough miles to reach all the way to China with their virtual “Run-Walk-Roll” event. The Arc assists families and individuals with developmental disabilities by providing support, information and advocacy, while working to build a community that includes and values people with disabilities.



Event organizers say people with disabilities are twice as likely to be at risk of not getting enough exercise, and The Arc Livingston wants to help the entire community to get moving and get healthy. The virtual event, which begins July 1st and runs through August 22nd, encourages participants to log as many miles as they can by physical activity and movement. The campaign has set a target fitness goal of 6,596 miles as it is the number of miles between Livingston County and China.



Registration for the eight-week event is open to all and those who register will be able to download the app and link to their fitbit or Apple watch. Members of The Arc Livingston can register for free. Participants are encouraged to raise additional donations for The Arc and a prize will be given to the participant that raises the highest amount in donations. Prizes for moving, whether that be rolling, walking or running the most miles, will be given in each age category.



Additional event and registration details can be found at the link below. (DK)