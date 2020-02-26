VIP Reality Tour Shows Drug Use In Teens, Offers Hope

February 26, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A special program that walks youths and their parents through the life of a student who has chosen to use drugs is coming back to Livingston County.



The VIP Reality Tour is a prevention-based experience where families are taken through a vignette to see a day in the life of a teenager who used drugs without thinking beyond the next 10 seconds, 10 minutes, or 10 hours. The Reality Tour is presented by the Livingston County Community Alliance and Wake Up Livingston. The program is scheduled to run 4 times this year, with the first taking place on March 7th. Wake Up Livingston’s Kristal Reyes Reyes said that the Reality Tour is great for youth that have seen drug use or alcohol use in their friends or loved ones, and want information on how to talk to them about it.



Attendees will learn about what drugs are prevalent in the local community, their impact, and how to prevent and reduce drug use among youth. Following the skit, there will be an opportunity for open dialogue between families, with law enforcement and an individual in recovery there to talk to, as well. The program runs from 10am until noon, on Saturday the 7th, at 2|42 Community Church in Brighton.



The event is free, with light snacks provided. Registration is requested, and can be done so at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/livingston-county-reality-tour-tickets-76320902875?aff=ebdssbeac