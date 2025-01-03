Suspects Charged In Northfield Township Tragedy

January 3, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Three people have been charged in connection with the New Year's Day tragedy in Northfield Township that left two people dead and a third wounded.



The homicide and child abduction happened at around 8:30pm at a home on Nollar Bend Road.



42-year-old Shuvonne Vinson and 37-year-old Gregory Callahan (pictured middle) were arraigned this afternoon in a Washtenaw County courtroom. Another suspect, Keith Finley, refused to be arraigned and is now expected to be arraigned Saturday.



The three face a lengthy list of charges that include open murder, assault with intent to murder, 1st degree home invasion, kidnapping, conspiracy, receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, felony firearms, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person.



Vinson went on a profanity-laced rant when the charges were read against her.



The victims have been identified as 48-year-old Jennifer Bernhard and her 74-year-old father Steve Smith. 52-year-old Jeffrey Bernhard remains hospitalized.



The Bernhards’ young daughter and a 4-year-old girl the family was in the process of adopting were both safely recovered at two separate locations in Ypsilanti.



Washtenaw County Assistant Prosecutor Amy Reiser said the three conspired to commit the crimes, and that the murders occurred in front of minor children. She said the case is “one of the most horrific crimes I’ve seen in my career.”



Callahan doesn't have a criminal history. Vinson has priors involving drugs and weapons.



Police have not disclosed a formal motive.