Brighton Man Awarded Millions In Suit Against Trucking Company

November 7, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Brighton man injured by a commercial truck tire in a 2018 freeway incident has been awarded millions by a jury in a civil lawsuit.



Following a civil trial that lasted 15 days in Oakland County Circuit Court, Vincent Doa was awarded a $7.7 million verdict. He was injured after being struck by a 450-pound tire that detached from a commercial truck on August 13th, 2018 as he was driving eastbound on I-96 near Wixom. Doa sued the trucking company for poor inspection and maintenance that caused tire dislodgement.



A press release from the Ven Johnson Law Firm states a commercial truck, owned by Lower Huron Chemical & Supply Company, drove in the opposite direction on westbound I-96 when its driver’s side front wheel fell off the truck, rolled, jumped over the interstate median and slammed into the front of Doa’s car.



The firm says Doa’s injuries included a traumatic brain injury, spinal cord compression, massive rotator cuff tear, brachial plexopathy, as well as PTSD and chronic pain.



The release states the tire detached due to an oil leak from the hub of the wheel that was ignored by the company, which is in direct violation of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations.



Numerous treating doctors and experts, including those in bio-mechanical engineering, neurology, and neuropsychology, were called to testify throughout the trial. After 1 ½ hours of deliberations, an eight-person jury unanimously found the company to be solely responsible, despite their denial of liability and claim of fault of a repair facility.



Attorney Ven Johnson commented “After more than four years of agonizing pain and suffering, our client will finally receive the justice and compensation he deserves after Lower Huron’s gross negligence in not properly inspecting their own truck changed his life forever”.



A message seeking comment from Lower Huron was placed by WHMI.