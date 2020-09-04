VINA Tailgate To Go Virtual For 2020

September 4, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





There may not be Big Ten football this fall, but an annual contest that pits Wolverines and Spartans fans against each other will still take place.



The VINA Tailgate Party is the signature event for the nonprofit with Michigan and Michigan State fans using their rivalry to raise money for the clinic, which offers affordable dental care to low-income, uninsured residents of Livingston County. Last year Michigan State broke the tie and took home the gold thanks to the addition of a corn-hole competition. But due to COVID and the restrictions it has brought, they won't have that opportunity this year as The Tailgate will look very different.



In an effort to keep VINA's MSU/UM Tailgate fun and safe, officials say the event will take a new form this year. The Tailgate 2020 will be a 3-week long virtual party with and online auction, fundraising blitzes, and social media competitions. The auction will open with a Kickoff Video on Thursday, October 8 and will close on Friday, October 30. You can preview the available items and see current sponsors by going to the event website.



The Team Captains for The Tailgate 2020 are longtime Michigan fan, local banker, and Stadium Security Coordinator, Bill Anderson, who will wear the “C” for the Wolverines, while MSU Class of ’64 alum and publisher of The Marketeer, George Moses, will captain the MSU team.