Vina Tailgate Tickets Now Available

August 26, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



College football is right around the corner and with it returns a popular fundraiser that pits Wolverine and Spartan fans against each other for the benefit of a local dental clinic.



The VINA Tailgate is the clinic’s signature fundraising event where fans and alumni of the two Big Ten universities compete for bragging rights over which base is more generous. The winning fan base’s flag will fly in the clinic’s window until next year’s game.



This year marks the 13th year of the event, with Spartan fans winning 7 of the first 12, and 3 straight.



It also marks the return of the Tailgate being held in person. This year’s fundraiser will take place on October 27th, which is the Wednesday before the game, at Crystal Gardens in Genoa Township.



The Wolverine team will be led by former Michigan tight end Bob Cernak. The Spartan’s team captain will be alumni Jeff LaFave, whose son is an offensive tackle on Mel Tucker’s squad.



The event will feature roughly 100 silent auction items that include sports memorabilia, team-themed packages and tickets to Michigan games, including the matchup against Ohio State.



All the money raised stays local and benefits VINA, which provides affordable dental care to 1,500 patients in Livingston County with limited finances.



Tickets are $45 and sponsorships are available now.They can be purchased at VINA, or through the link below.