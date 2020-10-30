VINA Tailgate In Final Hours

October 30, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





It’s the final hours to claim college bragging rights that will be displayed outside a local dental clinic for months to come.



The 12th annual VINA Tailgate wraps up at 6pm tonight. Each year VINA holds this popular fundraiser in the week leading up to the Michigan- Michigan State football game. When the decision to go virtual was made this year due to COVID-19, VINA Director of Development and Marketing Jim Gilmore said they decided to run it for 3 weeks online, beginning on the original Tailgate date of October 8th. When the Big Ten released their revised schedule, Gilmore said that the football game falling this week made it a true Tailgate. Many items are still up for grabs in the silent auction, including a one-week stay at penthouse condo in Fort Myers, Florida, multiple golf packages, wine packages, and dollar-for-dollar gift cards.



All donations made will benefit the clinic which serves 1,500 under or non-insured Livingston County patients yearly.



Traditionally, the Wolverine or Spartan fanbase that donates the most money gets their flag flown from the window. This year, however, Gilmore says they are buying a special canopy to let all know which side is more generous. For safety reasons, all patients are being screened outdoors before entering, and will soon be doing so under the protection of the school’s fanbase that wins the competition.



Gilmore said with just hours left that the competition this year is really tight, but Michigan State has the lead. MSU has won 6 of the 11 Tailgates, overall.



To participate in the silent auction and event, click on the link below, or visit their website, www.vinadeltal.org, and click on the orange Tailgate tab.