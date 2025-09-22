VINA Community Dental Center To Host 17th Annual Tailgate Fundraiser

September 22, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Football season has returned and so too is VINA Community Dental Center’s VINA Tailgate fundraiser.



17th annual VINA Tailgate takes place on Thursday, October 9th at 5:30pm at Crystal Gardens Event Center. Attendees can enjoy an evening filled with football fun, food, games, and activities - all while supporting VINA’s mission to provide affordable dental care to low-income and underserved patients.



This year, the Tailgate welcomes fans of all football teams. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite team’s colors, apparel, or jersey. College, professional, or high school teams are all welcome. Fans will have the chance to show their spirit while supporting a great cause.



Over the years, the VINA Tailgate has been a significant fundraiser for VINA to be able to provide essential dental care to underserved community members who lack access to dental care. VINA does not receive state or federal funding and relies on the fundraiser to continue providing care to those in need. Organizers say the event has become a symbol of unity, bringing together football fans to demonstrate their support for the Livingston County community.



As part of the tailgate festivities, attendees can enjoy a buffet dinner featuring new BBQ favorites, a cash bar, silent auction, raffles, games, a photo booth, and more. All proceeds directly benefit VINA’s programs, and “every dollar raised will make a positive impact in the lives of those in need right here in Livingston County”.



VINA is also excited to announce its new Senior Smiles program, providing free care to seniors alongside existing programs that provide free care to veterans. To continue providing high-quality care for patients, much of the donated equipment received in 2008 now needs upgrading. Proceeds from the event will support general operating funds, equipment replacements and capital improvements, helping VINA continue providing free and low-cost dental care to those in need in the community.



Tickets for the event are $60 per person and sponsorships are available now. Fans can purchase tickets and sponsorships via the provided link.