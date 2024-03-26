VINA Community Dental Center To Host Stars, Stripes & Smiles

March 26, 2024

A local non-profit dedicated to providing affordable dental care to those in need is hosting its annual spring fundraising event.



VINA Community Dental Center will host its Stars, Stripes & Smiles fundraising event on Saturday, April 27th at the American Spirit Centre in Brighton from 5:30pm to 9:30pm.



The non-profit provides affordable dental care to those in need, including working with local organizations to provide free dental care for veterans through two programs.



The upcoming fundraiser supports VINA's mission of enhancing oral health and overall well-being for those without dental insurance in the community.



Guests attending the event will have the opportunity to enjoy an evening filled with music, dinner, a cash bar, dancing, raffles, and wine/beer pulls.



Tickets are $60 per person and organizers say the event offers a great opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those who need affordable dental care.



Discounted reserved tables of eight will be available for a limited time. Those interested can use the discount code "smiles" at checkout for a $5 discount per person at the table before April 1st.



VINA has an additional sponsorship level this year; Honor a Veteran. For $100, people can honor a veteran and their name and branch of service will be displayed at the event, in the program, and on the website.



In addition to the festivities, the winners of the VINA Corvette Raffle will be announced during the event. Tickets are still available for that raffle, which offers a chance to win a brand-new 2024 Corvette.



To purchase tickets for the Stars, Stripes & Smiles event or to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit the provided link. A flyer is also attached.