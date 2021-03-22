VINA Set For Spring Out Of Quarantine Auction

March 22, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





An auction to benefit a local dental clinic will provide a variety of items and trips to help residents safely “spring” back into the world.



The VINA Community Dental Center in Brighton provides dental care and education to 1,500 Livingston County patients with limited finances.



With the new season finally upon us, they are getting ready to celebrate with the VINA Spring “Out of Quarantine” Silent Auction, to be held April 14th through the 17th. Experiences and trips from those ready to venture back out into the world will be available to bid on, along with plenty of local and “staycation” packages for those who aren’t. Some of the items up for bid are a Detroit Tigers package with signed memorabilia, a four day stay in a lakefront cottage near Tawas, and a wine and dine weekend in Traverse City. Locally, participants can bid on a gourmet dinner for 8 in your home, golf packages and more. A “national” auction item that teases an unforgettable experience that will leave the winning bidder feeling recharged inside and out will be announced at a later date.



All proceeds benefit the VINA clinic and sponsorships are available.



To purchase a sponsorship, register a bid, and preview auction items, visit https://cbo.io/bidapp/index.php?slug=vina