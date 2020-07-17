VINA Golf Classic Registration Deadline Nearing

July 17, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The deadline for an annual golf fundraiser that helps a local dental clinic is coming up fast.



This Monday, July 20th, at noon is the deadline for golfers to register for the 2020 VINA Charity Golf Classic. The Classic will take place the following Monday, July 27th, at Lakelands Golf and Country Club in Hamburg Township.



The event is one of 3 fundraisers that the Brighton-based VINA Dental Clinic depends on for providing low cost dental care to Livingston County residents in need.



This year’s outing was originally scheduled to take place in June, but had to be rescheduled due to COVID-19 restrictions. VINA Executive Director Jim Gilmore said they didn’t want to move forward with the Classic unless they could utilize all the safety measures at their disposal. He continued, saying the entire staff at Lakelands has made it possible to hold the event safely.



Participating golfers will get a continental breakfast, lunch at the turn, and outdoor dinner dining at Lakelands’ private club. There will be competition prizes on the course and awards for winning teams in men’s, women’s, and mixed categories.



Register by going to the 2020 VINA Golf Classic website and click on the Buy Tickets banner. Alternatively, a form that can be found attached below can be filled out and returned in person to the VINA office or emailed to Gilmore at jgilmore@vinadental.org. Registration can also be done by phone by calling (810) 844-0240. You can find all of that information at whmi.com.



(Photo: VINADental.org)