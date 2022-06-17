VINA Golf Classic Returns With Big Prizes

A popular golf outing is returning with the opportunity to win some big prizes while supporting a non-profit dental clinic that provides affordable care to Livingston County residents with limited finances.



VINA Community Dental Center’s annual golf outing is back at Lakelands Golf & Country Club this summer with what organizers say are unique, once-in-a-lifetime prizes for avid golfers and golf-lovers.



The Ultimate Putt Contest and Hole-In-One Contest will feature prizes that include a trip for two to the 2023 Masters Tournament and a trip for two to the 2023 U.S. Open. Those allow golfers the chance to win “the trip of a lifetime” by sinking a 50-foot putt or by getting the first hole-in-one during the contests.



There will be numerous other games and contests with various prizes at the VINA Golf Classic and awards will be presented to the winning women’s, men’s and mixed teams.



The 2022 VINA Charity Golf Classic is July 18th. The outing is one of VINA’s three annual fundraising events, with all proceeds supporting the non-profit clinic and low-income patients in need of low-cost dental care.



