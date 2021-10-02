VINA And Veterans Services Team Up

October 2, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A new partnership will help better serve dental needs to low-income veterans.



The VINA Community Dental Center in Brighton and Livingston County Veterans Services are teaming up to help fill the needs of those who served our country. Less than 5% of veterans qualify for dental care through their local VA leaving many, especially those on a limited income, without access. Now, all veteran patients who qualify at VINA as well as Livingston County Veterans Services can have their dental fees paid for by the Veterans Services department. This includes prosthodontics like crowns, partials and dentures; and hygiene, dental, and specialist appointment fees.



Coincidentally, VINA also recently celebrated the one-year anniversary, with eh University of Michigan Dental School, of the Victors for Veterans program. That program provides free, comprehensive dental care to vets in a seven county area that includes Livingston, Oakland, Genesee, Washtenaw, Ingham, Jackson, and Shiawassee counties.



For more details on these programs, contact the VINA office at 810-844-0240.