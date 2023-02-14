VINA Offers Discounted Tickets To Spring Gala

February 14, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local non-profit is offering discounted tickets for it’s annual spring gala – a throwback prom.



VINA Community Dental Center is offering discounted tickets to its Throwback Prom at Lakelands Golf and Country Club on Saturday, March 11th. This will mark the first in-person spring fundraiser for the non-profit dental clinic in four years.



The event will feature music, dancing, dinner, drinks, numerous raffles, memorabilia from the decades, a silent auction and prom photos. Raffles include a Wine Pull, Jewelry Melt and Lucky Tree while silent auction items include various baskets and experiences.



Organizers say the event is a great way to support VINA in its charitable mission while enjoying a nice night out. All proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the clinic and the thousands of low-income, uninsured Livingston County residents who rely on it.



VINA Executive Director Samantha Jorgens said “We are so excited to welcome back in-person attendees for the VINA Throwback Prom! Virtual fundraisers aren’t as much fun and don’t raise as much money to support our mission. Our fundraising events committee is working very hard to make this event a fun night raising money to support those in need”.



Tickets will be sold online with an option to purchase a corsage and/or boutonniere for the event as well as reserve a table for groups of eight. Discounted ticket pricing is available through today - Valentine’s Day.



More information about how to purchase tickets, buy a sponsorship, or preview the auction items is available in the link and attached release.