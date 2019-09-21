Tickets Now Widely Available For VINA U-M/MSU Fundraiser

September 21, 2019

Tickets are now available for a football fundraiser that pits Spartans against Wolverines for the benefit of local smiles.



The VINA Community Dental Center’s Tailgate fundraiser is the Brighton clinic’s largest revenue generator, as it provides affordable dental care to Livingston County residents with limited finances. Taking place on the Thursday before the big Michigan- Michigan State football game each fall, bragging rights between fans of the two schools are on the line to see whose fan base is more charitable. In this 11th year of The Tailgate, the two schools are tied with 5 wins apiece, giving this year the added stakes of being a tiebreaker. When donating, purchasing tickets, or through becoming a sponsor, donors can pick to back the Spartans, Wolverines – or new this year- declare their money neutral.



And while gameday is still 2 months away, VINA Director of Marketing and Development, Jim Gilmore, said fans of the maize and blue have the early lead and that it was “kind of embarrassing for Michigan State fans right now, cause neutral is in second.”



During the event, team captains Buddy Moorehouse, for Michigan, and Sheriff Mike Murphy, for Michigan State, will battle in a yet-to-be-determined contest for control of the neutral money.



The Tailgate will take place this year on Thursday, November 14th, at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township from 5:30 until 8:30pm. Tickets for the event are $45 person, with reserve tables of 10 available. Because of space, tickets are limited to the first 300 people, with Gilmore saying roughly 25% having been already sold. Purchase tickets or become a sponsor at https://vinadental.org/archives/events/vina-michigan-msu-tailgate-party. (MK)