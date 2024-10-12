VINA's Annual Tailgate Fundraiser Returns

October 12, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





VINA Community Dental Center’s signature fundraiser is returning and allows football fans to support the non-profit’s mission of providing low-cost dental care to low-income and uninsured patients.



The VINA Tailgate fundraiser is set October 24th at 5:30pm the Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township. It offers an evening of friendly rivalry, fun, and a common goal of raising funds to support the invaluable services provided by VINA.



Every year, the VINA Tailgate brings together fans of the University of Michigan and Michigan State University just before their heated rivalry on the football field.



This year, Ashley Dewling is representing Team MSU and Dr. Norman Betts is leading Team U of M as the tailgate captains.



Fans compete to see which fanbase will raise more money to support VINA’s mission of providing essential care to those in need.



The Tailgate’s 16th year will continue the tradition of friendly competition while making a significant impact in Livingston County. Since the Tailgate began, Spartan fans have won nine times while Wolverines have won six.



Over the years, the VINA Tailgate has raised a significant amount of funding, enabling VINA to provide essential services to thousands of underserved patients, including free care for veterans. The non-profit says the event has become a symbol of unity - where both universities' fan bases come together to demonstrate their support for the Livingston County community.



As part of the Tailgate festivities, attendees can participate in a silent auction, friendly competitions, various games and raffles, and enjoy a buffet dinner, along with a cash bar, dancing, entertainment, and more.



All proceeds directly benefit VINA's programs, and officials say “every dollar raised will make a positive impact in the lives of those in need right here in Livingston County”.



Tickets are $50 per person and sponsorships are available. More information is in the provided link.