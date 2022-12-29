VINA Community Dental Center Receives Donation

December 29, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A recent donation will benefit a local non-profit that provides free and low-cost dental services to under-served adults in Livingston County.



On Tuesday, Real Estate One of Brighton presented a check for $1,434.66 to VINA Community Dental Center. Donations were received from employees and other fundraisers on Giving Tuesday and the Real Estate One Charitable Foundation matched all donations received that day.



The business’s Giving Tuesday contribution will allow VINA to continue to spread smiles throughout the community by providing affordable, quality dental care to qualifying Livingston County residents. Patients at VINA pay $25 for dental appointments and $10 for cleanings.



VINA’s new Executive Director Samantha Jorgens said it’s amazing to see businesses like Real Estate One step up and support local charities – noting the Livingston County community is constantly helping each other and their neighbors in need. She said they’re incredibly grateful to the entire Real Estate One team and everyone who participated in their fundraisers for VINA.



For more information about VINA Community Dental Center, visit www.vinadental.org or call (810) 844-0240.



Pictured left to right: Hollie Kotwicki, Samantha Jorgens, Tori Tijan, Dr. Colleen Concepcion, and Cathy Courtney.