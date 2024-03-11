VINA Dental Center Welcoming New Patients Amid Clinic Improvements

March 11, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local non-profit that provides affordable dental care to those in need is welcoming new patients amid clinic improvements.



VINA Community Dental Center provides accessible, high-quality dental care to Livingston County residents in need. The non-profit offers preventive and restorative dentistry services at an affordable cost of only $10 or $25 per appointment.



Un-insured Livingston County adults with an income at or below 250% of the Federal Poverty Level can access a wide range of services including exams, fillings, dentures, crowns, cleanings, fluoride treatments, nightguards, specialty services and more.



Executive Director Samantha Jorgens says VINA provides high-quality care the same as any private, for-profit dental office thanks to the work of many volunteer providers and donations from the community, grantors and fundraising events.



Jorgens told WHMI there’s a lot of need in Livingston County and they are always trying to reach more people. She said they see a lot of senior citizens and veterans but are really trying to reach out to working families, small business owners who aren’t able to provide full insurance benefits, their employees, or young adults who may have aged out of their parent’s insurance and just need a few cleanings.



In 2023, the clinic made significant advancements in its technology infrastructure to enhance patient care.



VINA has upgraded to a state-of-the-art digital panoramic x-ray machine, allowing for more accurate diagnostics and improved treatment planning. In addition, the clinic announced the acquisition of a cutting-edge intra-oral scanner, donated by Ward Dental Lab, to further elevate the level of care provided to patients. That advanced technology enables precise and detailed imaging, contributing to more effective treatment outcomes.



Jorgens said “At VINA, we believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality dental care, regardless of their insurance status or financial circumstances. Our upgraded facilities and advanced technology showcase our commitment to providing the best possible experience for those in need in our community".



Like many non-profits, VINA relies on various fundraisers for support throughout the year.



VINA’s “Stars, Stripes, and Smiles” spring fundraising event will be held on Saturday, April 27th, from 5:30pm to 9:30pm at the American Spirit Centre in Brighton. The Corvette Raffle winner will also be announced at the event, although they do not need to be present to win. Tickets for the big raffle are still available. Details are available in the provided link.