VINA Community Dental Center To Host 2024 Charity Golf Classic

June 19, 2024

An upcoming golf outing will benefit a local non-profit dedicated to providing dental care to underserved adults in Livingston County.



VINA Community Dental Center will host its Charity Golf Classic at Lakelands Golf & Country Club on July 15th, with a 9am shotgun start.



Golf enthusiasts and supporters of VINA are encouraged to register early.



The registration package includes a round of golf with a cart, breakfast, lunch, dinner, a golfer gift, drinks (bottled water/soft drinks and two adult beverages), as well as access to games, contests, and prizes. The prize for the hole-in-one contest this year is a trip for two people to the U.S. Open – which organizers say is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for golf fans.



In addition to golfer registrations, VINA offers sponsorship opportunities and dinner-only tickets for those who do not golf but want to support the cause.



Sponsorship packages provide a variety of marketing benefits before, during, and after the fundraiser, offering an opportunity for businesses and individuals to support VINA and engage with the community.



A link to the event page is provided.