Deadline To Purchase Tickets To VINA Tailgate This Saturday

October 14, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The deadline is looming to purchase tickets for the VINA Community Dental Center’s upcoming tailgate fundraiser.



VINA's Michigan – Michigan State Tailgate is live and in-person on Wednesday, October 27th at 5:30pm at Crystal Gardens banquet center in Genoa Township. The Tailgate is the dental clinic’s signature fundraising event where fans and alumni of both Michigan and Michigan State compete for bragging rights over which base is more generous. Spartan fans have “won” the event 7 out of the 12 times it has run, including each of the last 3 years.



Captains Bob Cernak, representing Michigan, and Jeff LaFave, representing Michigan State, are said to be primed to excite the crowd to see which fans can raise the most money to support VINA.



A silent auction will feature tickets, trips, experiences and various team-themed merchandise. Tickets are $45 and include food, treats, fun tailgate games and banter between the captains.



The deadline for ordering tickets is this Saturday and tickets will not be available at the door. More information is available in the provided link.