VINA Community Dental Center Accepting New Patients

February 2, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A community dental center that serves low income individuals and families in need of care in Livingston County is accepting new patients.



The VINA Community Dental Center clinic fully re-opened last August 2020 and has since taken care of the post-COVID rush of patients that accumulated during the five-month long closure. VINA is continuing to schedule regular check-ups and hygiene appointments for current patients. During this time of the year, the clinic schedules less basic dental appointments - making now the ideal time for new patients to apply and have their first appointment. With the economic impact of COVID-19, officials say many Livingston County residents now qualify for VINA but may not be aware. VINA provides a multitude of services, depending on the dental needs of each patient. Services include oral cancer screenings, fillings, cleanings, x-rays, extractions, crowns, dental education and more. Officials say safety is a priority for those coming to VINA for dental work during the pandemic and VINA has new COVID safety equipment to keep patients, staff, and volunteers safe.



To qualify for VINA, patients must be residents of Livingston County for the past six months, have no dental insurance and have an income at or below 225% of the Federal Poverty Level. That’s an annual income of $28,102 for an individual and $38,047 for a couple.



More information about applying and requirements is available online through the provided link.