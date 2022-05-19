VINA Dental Temporarily Raising Income Ceiling

May 19, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





In response to recent economic trends, a non-profit that provides dental care to Livingston County residents with limited finances is temporarily raising its income ceiling.



VINA Community Dental Center is a non-profit outreach facility that provides affordable dental care and education to more than 1,500 patients in the county.



The Center announced that it is raising the income ceiling to 250% of the Federal Poverty Level. Previously, VINA provided low-cost dental care to Livingston County adults with no dental insurance and an income at or below 225% of the Federal Poverty Level.



VINA Board Vice President Dr. Fred Bonine said as the cost of living goes up, it is becoming more and more difficult to afford basic needs on low or limited incomes. He says VINA is increasing the income requirements to adapt to the constantly changing needs of the community, and VINA’s Board of Directors and staff are excited to better meet those evolving needs of Livingston County residents.



Bonine noted the increase will be reviewed on a regular basis as the economy and cost of living continue to change.



VINA staff, volunteers and University of Michigan School of Dentistry students provide restorative, preventive and emergency dental services at the clinic.



Dental appointments cost patients $25 and hygiene appointments cost $10. Referrals to local specialists such as oral surgery and root canals also cost VINA patients $25 thanks to the generosity of the specialists who donate their time and services.



To access applications, see new income requirements and learn more, visit the provided link or call the office at (810) 844-0240.