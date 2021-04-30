Original VINA Volunteer Carol Glenn Retires

April 30, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A dental clinic that helps local residents with limited finances is celebrating the generosity of one of its earliest volunteers who is heading into retirement.



The VINA Community Dental Center in Brighton has been serving the community since 2008, and with them, all the way has been one of their first volunteers, Carol Glenn. Glenn did the intake appointment for the clinic’s very first patient and was known to be a vital part of the heart and soul of VINA. She is known to be quick to laugh and exhibited infectious kindness over her years answering the phone, checking patients in and out, scheduling appointments, and collecting payments.



Glenn said, in a release, that she has too many favorite memories and stories to choose just one from, but loves seeing patients smile after they have been treated. Her last day came earlier this month, and she plans to spend her free time gardening, crocheting, knitting, making stained glass and spending time with her family.